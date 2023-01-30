Funeral for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley to be held today

A funeral is set to take place today in Toronto for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley.

Premier Doug Ford's office says the funeral, which will be livestreamed on the province's YouTube channel, will be held at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with limited seating available for the public.

Onley, who emerged as a champion of disability rights both during and after his stint as Ontario's 28th lieutenant-governor, died at age 72 on Jan. 14.

He was appointed lieutenant-governor in 2007 and served for seven years.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell says he used his status as the first person in the position with a physical disability to raise awareness of and help break down barriers facing other disabled people.

Onley used a motorized scooter throughout his life after contracting polio as a child and frequently drew on his lived experience when highlighting existing accessibility barriers.