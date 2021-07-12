Funeral held at BMO field for Toronto Police officer killed in line of duty

People across Canada are paying respects for an officer killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Toronto Police Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup's funeral is being held today at BMO field.

Earlier today, his casket was escorted by a motorcade from a Thornhill funeral home to Exhibition Place. Some members of the public lined the route to honour his life.

He was killed while responding to reports of a robbery in an underground parking lot of Toronto city hall on Friday, July 2nd.

Police officials say a suspect intentionally hit him with a vehicle.

His funeral is being livestreamed on Youtube.

His family asks any donations in his memory be directed to Special Olympics Brampton.

Members of the Niagara Regional Police are in attendance to pay tribute to his life.