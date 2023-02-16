Funeral held for 4-year-old boy killed in daycare bus crash
The bells of the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church in Laval, Quebec tolled this morning as five men carried the small white casket of Jacob Gauthier inside.
A funeral was held for the four-year-old, who was one of two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week.
Samir Alahmad, the president of Quebec's private daycare association, told reporters outside the church that he had attended a visitation for the parents.
"It was horrible to see the scene yesterday. I won't elaborate out of respect for the parents. I cried myself."
Samir says every parent in Quebec should feel the pain the family is suffering -- adding there are no words to describe it.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (FEB 11, 2023)
This week on Liz Fleming Travels, I'm talking to Anne Brobyn of Hibiscus International about the cruises and other trips she organizes for people interested in buying vacation properties in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and around the world. Then, Robin Robinson, longtime travel editor at the Toronto Sun and I will share insider tips for traveling smart, covering everything from finding cheap flights to packing light.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - February 16th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor
Shane Malcolm - Associate Director, Career Education at Brock University
-