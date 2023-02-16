Funeral held for 4-year-old boy killed in daycare bus crash

The bells of the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church in Laval, Quebec tolled this morning as five men carried the small white casket of Jacob Gauthier inside.

A funeral was held for the four-year-old, who was one of two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week.

Samir Alahmad, the president of Quebec's private daycare association, told reporters outside the church that he had attended a visitation for the parents.

"It was horrible to see the scene yesterday. I won't elaborate out of respect for the parents. I cried myself."

Samir says every parent in Quebec should feel the pain the family is suffering -- adding there are no words to describe it.