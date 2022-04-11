Funeral held for Boris Brott in Hamilton Sunday

A funeral was held in Hamilton Sunday for Boris Brott, one of Canada's most prominent conductors.

A small chamber orchestra played before a congregation filled with family, friends, and collaborators of the maestro -- who died from injuries he suffered in an alleged hit and run in the city last Tuesday.

He was 78.

Brott's passing sent reverberations throughout Canada's classical music community, especially in his hometown of Hamilton, where Mayor Fred Eisenberger described him as a ``man of the people.''

Police allege the driver fled the scene following the collision, but was apprehended a short distance away.