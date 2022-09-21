Funeral held for Constable Hong today who would of celebrated 21st wedding anniversary tomorrow

The widow and daughter of a slain Toronto police officer remembered him in front of thousands of mourners at his funeral this afternoon.

Jenny Hong says Constable Andrew Hong was a loving man who brightened the lives of those around him, and that tomorrow would have been the couple's 21st wedding anniversary.

Her daughter Mia says her father taught her to drive and would have been in the front row filming her speak in front of such a large crowd.

The veteran Toronto police officer was shot dead last week in what police say was an ambush attack.