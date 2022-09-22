Funeral held today for York Region police officer killed in Markham collision

A funeral service is underway for a York Region police officer killed in a crash while on his way to work last week.

The private service for Const. Travis Gillespie is being held in Markham, Ont.

A long line of uniformed officers could be seen moving steadily into the funeral home before the service began.

Gillespie, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of an early morning crash last Wednesday.

A 23-year-old Markham man has been charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death in the collision.

Gillespie was sworn in as a police constable in April 2020 and had worked as a Metrolinx and GO Transit special constable before that.