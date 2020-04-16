Funeral home staff in Ontario banned from facilities to retrieve bodies

Funeral home staff in Ontario have been banned from entering hospitals and long-term care homes to retrieve the bodies of those who have died.

A new rule that went into effect this week says funeral home staff must provide a stretcher and body bag so staff at those facilities can bring out the remains themselves.

Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer tells CP24 the decision was made in conjunction with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Huyer says he understands sealing remains in a body bag depersonalizes the process, but it has to be done to contain the infection.