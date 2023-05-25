Funeral plans for Welland Firefighter Captain Craig Bowman

Funeral plans have been released for a Welland Firefighter.

A Line of Duty Funeral will be held next Tuesday (May 30) to honour Captain Craig Bowman.

47 year old Bowman passed away this past weekend after a fight with cancer, an occupational illness of the job.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. at the Welland Area at 501 King Street.

The family is also holding a visitation on Monday (May 29) at Pleasantview Funeral Home at 2000 Merrittville Highway from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Following the funeral on Tuesday there will be a reception at the Welland Arena and anyone with Toronto Maple Leaf apparel is being asked to wear it to honour Craig's passion for the Leafs.

Click HERE for full details of the service and to read the obituary for Captain Bowman.