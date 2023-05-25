Funeral plans for Welland Firefighter Captain Craig Bowman
Funeral plans have been released for a Welland Firefighter.
A Line of Duty Funeral will be held next Tuesday (May 30) to honour Captain Craig Bowman.
47 year old Bowman passed away this past weekend after a fight with cancer, an occupational illness of the job.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. at the Welland Area at 501 King Street.
The family is also holding a visitation on Monday (May 29) at Pleasantview Funeral Home at 2000 Merrittville Highway from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.
Following the funeral on Tuesday there will be a reception at the Welland Arena and anyone with Toronto Maple Leaf apparel is being asked to wear it to honour Craig's passion for the Leafs.
Click HERE for full details of the service and to read the obituary for Captain Bowman.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (MAY 20, 2023)
This week, listeners are joining me on the christening cruise of the Oceania Vista, through the Mediterranean. From hearing from godmother Giada di Laurentis, to taking shore excursions through Malta, Italy, France and Rome, this was a cruise to remember.
-
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (MAY 06 2023)
This week we're off to Maryland, to walk in the footsteps of Harriet Tubman, the Moses of the Underground Railroad, and to sail on Chesapeake Bay. While we're at it, we may just dive into a crab boil lunch....just sayin....