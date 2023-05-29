Funeral plans for Welland Firefighter include procession to arena

A visitation is being held today to remember Captain Craig Bowman.

The Welland Firefighter passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

The visitation is being held at Pleasantview Funeral Home on Merrittville Highway between 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Meantime the funeral plans for tomorrow have been finalized.

A full procession will be held tomorrow in Welland begining at 12:30 p.m.

The procession will begin at Welland Fire Headquarters at 400 East Main Street.

The route will travel down East Main Street to north on Prince Charles Drive before heading down First Avenue and Fitch Street and looping back south on Prince Charles Drive to Ontario Street passing Firehall 1 and Firehall 2 before heading north on King Street to the Arena.

The Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. inside the arena with a celebration planned afterwards.