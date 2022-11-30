Funeral procession for St. Catharines firefighter will delay traffic on Carlton St.

There will be some delays on Carlton Street this afternoon for a funeral procession for a fallen firefighter.

Traffic will be delayed on Carlton Street between Bunting Road and Promenade Boulevard from 12:45 pm to 1:00 pm today for the procession honouring Firefighter Gerald Saxton.

Emergency Services will be permitted access, if required.

Saxton, who was in his 18th year of service with the St. Catharines Fire Department, died suddenly last week at the age of 55.

Here is Saxton's obituary.