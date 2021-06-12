Funeral service underway for London family killed in attack

A relative of four members of a Muslim family killed last weekend says the outpouring of support from friends and strangers alike has helped him feel less alone in his grief.

The uncle of 44-year-old Madiha Salman spoke this afternoon at an outdoor service to pay tribute to her, her husband Salman Afzaal, 46, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother Talat Afzaal.

He says the messages of comfort he and other relatives have received over the last week have marked ``a first step towards finding a way to heal'' as they grapple with sleepless nights and survivor's guilt.

The four family members died last Sunday night while out for a walk after a man in a truck drove them down in what police have called a premeditated attack because they were Muslim.

The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

Pakistan's ambassador to Canada also spoke at the service, saying all of Pakistan stands ``shoulder to shoulder'' with those who lost their loved ones.

A GoFundMe account has been launched for the family.

