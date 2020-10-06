Funeral today for former PM John Turner
The recently renovated St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica in Toronto is set to play host today to the state funeral for former Liberal prime minister John Turner.
COVID-19 restrictions mean the affair will be kept smaller, with only 170 invited guests expected to attend.
There is no word yet on whether any of the other former prime ministers are planning to pay their respects in person.
Turner died last month, he was 91.
-
Help Kids Shine - Achsah Belet & her son Silashttps://niagarachildrenscentre.akaraisin.com/ui/HelpKidsShine2020/participant/5997700?Lang=en-CA
-
-