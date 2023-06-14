Funnel cloud warning includes Hamilton, Niagara and Toronto

A weather advisory has been issued for Hamilton, Niagara and Toronto with the possibility of funnel clouds this afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada says funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

They say it is normally not a danger near the ground, however there is a chance it could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous if they become strong enough they can topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris.

Experts say to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously and should a funnel cloud develop nearby, take shelter.

The funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.