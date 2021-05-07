Funny online post about Canada's hot housing market goes viral
A funny online post poking fun at house prices in Canada has gone viral.
Doug Newton from West Lincoln spotted a plastic playhouse picture online and then came up with the bright idea to make a fake real estate listing.
He says he wanted to lighten the dark mood online lately.
The post says the playhouse is for sale for $299,000 with a headline saying 'New Listing - Coming Soon.'
Newton joked that can you imagine how much the playhouse would go for in Toronto.
Doug Newton, Facebook
Newton says "So I find that most posts on FB these days are very negative so I do my be to post stuff in a positive or humorous light. This includes doing marketing for my online radio station called RiderRadioRocks.com. I use parodies and meme all the time to promote the business and people really enjoy them. It's a change from the everyday humdrum covid or complaints of everyday life. So when I saw this picture, I thought I can really do a run with this and the current housing market issues."
-
ROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Jeff WallaceROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Jeff Wallace
-
No Chlorine shortage for us, but there may be other shortagesTim talks with Joel Durkson from Total Pro Pools Inc. on pool season and chlorine shortage happening in the U.S., we in Niagara may have other shortages
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Wrath of Man (theatres this week, on digital May 25) *Eat Wheaties! (VOD) *Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (VOD/Digital) *A Bump Along the Way (VOD/Digital)