Funny online post about Canada's hot housing market goes viral

A funny online post poking fun at house prices in Canada has gone viral.

Doug Newton from West Lincoln spotted a plastic playhouse picture online and then came up with the bright idea to make a fake real estate listing.

He says he wanted to lighten the dark mood online lately.

The post says the playhouse is for sale for $299,000 with a headline saying 'New Listing - Coming Soon.'

Newton joked that can you imagine how much the playhouse would go for in Toronto.

Doug Newton, Facebook