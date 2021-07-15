Furry thief caught in Welland auto body shop with fingers jammed in safe

A furry thief got more than they bargained for while trying to pilfer from a Welland auto body shop.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane society was called after workers opening up the shop in the morning found a raccoon with its hand stuck in a safe.

The safe had been open the night before, but when the employees arrived, they found the would-be thief under a car with its fingers jammed inside.

Animal Service Officers were able to transport the critter and safe to the Welland shelter, where the raccoon was sedated and the safe door was pried open to free its digits.

The raccoon suffered a few broken fingers and has been taken to the Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in Jarvis for treatment and recovery.