G-M issues recall of pickup trucks and SUV's

General Motors is being forced recall and repair nearly six-million big pickup trucks and S-U-V's worldwide that are equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The move will cost the automaker an estimated 1.2-billion dollars U-S.

G-M had petitioned the U-S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration four times starting in 2016 to avoid a recall, arguing the air bag inflator canisters have been safe on the road and in testing.

But owners say the company has placed a priority on profits and not safety after 27 people were killed worldwide by the exploding inflators, including 18 in the U-S.