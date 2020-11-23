G-M issues recall of pickup trucks and SUV's
General Motors is being forced recall and repair nearly six-million big pickup trucks and S-U-V's worldwide that are equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
The move will cost the automaker an estimated 1.2-billion dollars U-S.
G-M had petitioned the U-S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration four times starting in 2016 to avoid a recall, arguing the air bag inflator canisters have been safe on the road and in testing.
But owners say the company has placed a priority on profits and not safety after 27 people were killed worldwide by the exploding inflators, including 18 in the U-S.
-
Out of the Cold ProgramMatt Holmes Speaks with Susan Venditti - Executive Director Start Me Up Niagara regarding the Out of the Cold program
-
Record Lake Ontario Rescues As Volunteers Wrap Up Busy 2020 SeasonMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Mepham - GAMRU regarding a record number of rescues in 2020
-
Want to Save the Economy, Start by Vanquishing COVID-19, According to Brock ProfessorMatt Holmes Speaks with Blayne Haggart - Associate Professor of Political Science Brock University regarding his paper on COVID-19 and the economy