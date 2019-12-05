Gale and Grant shake hands and what the Councillor said to a reporter he once criticized
In a surprising move, Niagara Falls Regional Councillor Bob Gale approached the reporter who broke the story of the corrupt hiring of Niagara's former CAO.
St.Catharines Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche tells CKTB Gale walked over to him before Council went behind closed doors this afternoon and shook his hand.
LaFleche reports that Gale said 'you and I don't see eye to eye, but you did a great job' and he then shook his hand.
The reporter, who broke the 'All The Chairs Men' series on how Carmen D'Angelo got the CAO's job, says it's not a retraction of his attacks on the media, but it does show a significant change of position.
Gale sat on the hiring committee, and has been a vocal critic of LaFleche and the Standard in general.
Grant tweeting:
At the time, Gale attacked the Standard for publishing "gossip" - reflecting his long standing complaint that the paper manufactures news.
At that meeting he even suggested that council vote to "do something" about me: meaning council should find a way to stop our reporting.
