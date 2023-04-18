Galen West leaving role of President of Loblaw

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring veteran European retail executive Per Bank as its next president and chief executive.

The parent company of the Loblaws grocery chain and Shoppers Drug Mart says Bank, the chief executive of Denmark's Salling Group A/S, will join the company by early 2024.

Salling Group operates department stores, supermarkets and discount stores.

The hiring of Bank comes as Loblaw chief operating officer Robert Sawyer plans to retire at the end of the year.

Galen Weston has been serving as president of Loblaw since 2021 when Sarah Davis retired from the job.

He will remain chair of the Loblaw board, as well as chair and chief executive of George Weston Ltd., the retailer's parent company.