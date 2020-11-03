GAMRU hopes fundraiser will also help local businesses
A search and rescue organization has decided to slightly alter an online auction in hopes of encouraging more people to support local businesses.
The Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit will be conducting an online auction featuring a variety of gift cards and certificates instead of the traditional donated merchandise.
Organizers hope that the winners of the auction will be enticed to spend more than just the gift card amount while they are shopping.
The search and rescue organization acknowledges they likely won't raise the $10,000 they have seen in years past, but this has been a difficult year.
The not-for-profit organization is the only dedicated marine search and rescue organization on the south shore of Lake Ontario between Hamilton and Port Weller.
The online auction runs November 16th - 21st on www.32auctions.com/GAMRU2020.
-
Provincial Poppy CampaignTom McConnell Speaks with Vice-President, Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Command & the Provincial Poppy Chair regarding start of poppy campaign
-
Impact American Election Will Have on Stock Markets Regardless of OutcomeMatt Holmes Speaks with Marvin Ryder - Associate Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University regarding the markets following American election results
-
Out of the Cold Program Back Up and RunningMatt Holmes Speaks with Susan Venditti - Executive Director Start Me Up Niagara regarding Out of the Cold program back up and running