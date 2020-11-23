GAMRU sets rescue record

A Lake Ontario rescue operation has set a new record.

The Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit conducted 43 missions on the water since July.

Previously, the record was 38 calls over 6 months.

GAMRU Deputy Unit Leader Doug Mepham says they responded to a wide variety of emergencies.

"A distressed sailboat, a flare sighting, a missing sailboat, someone having a mental crisis on a boat, capsized catamarans, five kids on a floatie - it just went on all season long!"

GAMRU only had one boat in working order this season and unfortunately it sustained damage during a mission on October 30th, putting a premature end to the season.

"A sailboat had gone aground trying to get into Grimsby Harbour at night. We got the people off of it effectively, but in so doing the props and lower units of the engines found the rocks" Mepham explains. "So we got people off and our people back to base, but the boat was done for the season. We're still waiting for parts."

The organization is hoping to receive a new boat they commissioned this fall in time for next spring.