GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue getting a new rescue boat

GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue is getting a new rescue boat.

The 26 foot Stanley 26 CR Search and Rescue vessel was ordered from Perry Sound this week and is expected to enter service for the 2021 boating season.

It will have a full suite of modern navigation and communication equipment.

The boat has an expected working life of 20 years.

The final cost will fall within the $240,000 raised by volunteers over the course of three years.