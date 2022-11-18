GAMRU South Shore Search And Rescue is looking for new recruits

The Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit is looking for new recruits.

The volunteer marine rescue organization’s annual recruitment drive is in its final phase this week with an information session for prospective new members.

GAMRU South Shore Search And Rescue is the only dedicated marine search-and-rescue organization on the south shore of Lake Ontario between Hamilton and Port Weller.

Residents who are interested are invited to a special meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Membership is open to anyone in the community 18 years of age or older.

Potential members must be physically able to work effectively in a difficult marine environment and live within 30 minutes of the base at Fifty Point Marina in Stoney Creek.

Previous boating experience is an asset.

“We’re constantly renewing our membership and we want to reach as many qualified potential candidates as possible each fall before classroom training starts in January,” said membership director Matt Tulk.

South Shore Search And Rescue volunteers were called out to a record 43 rescue missions this year.

Potential new members can contact Tulk for more details at membership@gamru.ca.