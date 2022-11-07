GAMRU with another busy year of rescues on Lake Ontario

It was a record year for rescues on the water of Lake Ontario.

Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit (GAMRU) says the South Shore Search and Rescue unit was called out 43 times during the 2022 boating season, equaling a record set in 2020.

The unit set another record by saving eight victims in a single mission.

Officials say the season saw an increase in the number of small, self-powered vessels like paddle boards in distress and people on inflatable pool toys adrift on the lake.

GAMRU says the average response time for rescurers was 11 minutes.

