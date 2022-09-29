'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including ``Gangsta's Paradise'' and ``Fantastic Voyage,'' has died.

Manager Jarez Posey tells The Associated Press that Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Wednesday.

The cause was not immediately clear. Coolio was 59.

He won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for ``Gangsta's Paradise,'' the 1995 No. 1 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film ``Dangerous Minds'' that sampled Stevie Wonder's 1976 song ``Pastime Paradise.''