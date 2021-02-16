Garbage will still be picked up in Niagara today
If today is your garbage day in Niagara, crews are coming.
The Niagara Region says waste collection is still happening, but delays are expected due to the weather.
Landfills are currently open.
-
NRP Constable Phil Gavin on the snowy driving conditionsNiagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin on the this mornings' heavy snow driving conditions
-
Largest and most sophisticated cyber attack everLikely orchestrated by Russia, hackers engineered a breach to software made by SolarWinds Corp giving hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. The hackers got access to emails at the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments and other agencies. Tim talks to tech analyst Carmi Levy.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR FEB 16 - DR. KARIM ALINew covid variants, vaccine allergic reactions. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.