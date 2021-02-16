iHeartRadio
Garbage will still be picked up in Niagara today

garbage snow

If today is your garbage day in Niagara, crews are coming.

The Niagara Region says waste collection is still happening, but delays are expected due to the weather.

Landfills are currently open.

Click here to see a full list of cancellations in Niagara. 

