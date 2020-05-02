Garden Centres on the list to open but only for curbside pickup

Calling it a "glimmer of hope" Premier Doug Ford announcing Friday that he will allow a few businesses to reopen as of Monday.

The list is small and includes mostly seasonal businesses such as garden centres and landscapers, but don't go running to your nearest nursery thinking you can get inside to pick and choose your plants.

Garden Centres can only open for curbside pick up, which is what most in Niagara have already been doing for the last five weeks.

Others on the list to reopen include lawn care and landscaping, additional essential construction projects, automatic and self serve serve car washes, and auto dealerships by appointment only.

Golf courses and marinas can also both begin preparations to reopen for their seasons, but golfing and recreational boating are not yet permitted.

Ford reminding all of the businesses that reopen that they must follow the rules of physical distancing.