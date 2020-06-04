Garden City Golf Course reopening next month

Golfers will be able to tee off at the Garden City golf course in July and August.

Council voted 9-4 to reopen the facility next month during yesterday's virtual city council meeting.

A staff report shows it would cost $382,000 to reopen the facility without the clubhouse.

One of the chief concerns comes from the city workers' union agreement stating laid off unionized members must be hired back before casual or student employees can be rehired.

City staff will be approaching the union to see if they are willing to waive the condition to allow some students to be hired during the summer to keep the costs down.

Staff will also be looking at what it will take to keep the course open into the fall.