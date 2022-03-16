Gas expected to drop by 5 cents tomorrow in Niagara

Try to wait another few hours to fill up your tank.

Gas in Niagara is expected to drop 5 cents tomorrow, from the current 169.9 a litre for regular, we are paying today.

Gas Wizard is predicting the drop across the GTA and surrounding area.

New inflation numbers were released today showing the impact of sky high fuel prices.

Inflation hit 5.7 per cent in February -- the second straight month the rate has clocked in at more than 5%.

Statistics Canada reports gas prices shot up 32.3 per cent year-over-year and that rising fuel prices contributed to a 7.4 per cent rise in grocery store prices.