Gas leak in St. Catharines sealed and roads reopened
A gas leak in St. Catharines has been sealed.
St. Catharines Fire was called to 520 Eastchester Avenue for the leak at 12:20 p.m.
The leak was fixed just before 3 p.m. and roads in the area have been reopened.
Officials say it appears excavation work at 520 Eastchester Avenue damaged a four-inch gas main creating the leak.
Fire Services evacuated nearby businesses.
