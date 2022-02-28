Gas leak in St. Catharines sealed and roads reopened

A gas leak in St. Catharines has been sealed.

St. Catharines Fire was called to 520 Eastchester Avenue for the leak at 12:20 p.m.

The leak was fixed just before 3 p.m. and roads in the area have been reopened.

Officials say it appears excavation work at 520 Eastchester Avenue damaged a four-inch gas main creating the leak.

Fire Services evacuated nearby businesses.