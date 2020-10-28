Gas mix up causes some costly repairs

A Hamilton gas station owner says drivers impacted by a gas mix up will be reimbursed for repairs.

The Spec reporting it was a mix up by the supplier, Econo Petroleum, to U Plus Gas on King East that is to blame.

The supplier accidentally filled a diesel pump with premium and visa versa the afternoon of October 22nd.

The two tanks pumped out the wrong type of gas for nearly 24 hours before the mistake came to light.

The owner tells the Spec they don't sell much of either type of gas and he believes only about 4 or 5 cars are impacted.