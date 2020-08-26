iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Gas prices climb

Gas pump- Maridaw

Gas prices are on the way back up, inching closer to $1.10.

Right now you will find prices are ranging from a low of 99.6 cents a litre to a high of $1.08 a litre across the region.

The price of gas has not been this high since mid March when the pandemic was in full swing.

So if you do see prices under a buck you might want to stop and top off your tank.
 

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Jeff Burch - MPP Niagara Centre

    Matt talks to MPP Burch about plans for the school year and concerns from local racetracks about their re-opening process.   See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Warren Hoshizaki - Director of Education DSBN

    Matt talks to Warren after yesterday's announcement of more funding from the Federal government.   See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Weekly Women Health Show

    Matt Holmes speaks with Lindsey Zdichavsky, the Ideal Protein Specialist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave, regarding women's health and lifestyle issues. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.