Gas prices climb
Gas prices are on the way back up, inching closer to $1.10.
Right now you will find prices are ranging from a low of 99.6 cents a litre to a high of $1.08 a litre across the region.
The price of gas has not been this high since mid March when the pandemic was in full swing.
So if you do see prices under a buck you might want to stop and top off your tank.
