Gas prices continue to climb and could hit $2 a litre very soon

Gas prices are nearing $2 a litre.

The price at some pumps this weekend jumped to $1.99 a litre and it is expected to keep going up.

There is a warning that the price could be going up as much as 10 cents over the next two week.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices at the pump could go up another five cents across Canada this week if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war.

Then of course we prepare for the usual increase going into the Victoria Day long weekend.

