Gas prices continue to surge as demand increases

Niagara is not immune from the surging prices at the pumps.

Gas prices are hitting $1.40 or higher in some part of Canada as oil prices are reaching a seven-year high.

Experts warn the prices could hit historic highs just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend as demand increases and there is strain on the global oil supply.

Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Roger McKnight told CTV National News jet fuel demand is up 64 percent and there is an increased desire to hit the road again, which has an impact on gasoline prices.

Many gas stations in Niagara were still listing prices around $1.329 this morning, but there are reports some stations have already topped $1.439.