Gas prices could hit $2.00 a litre in Canada if Russia invades Ukraine: McMaster Professor

The price of filling up your gas tank continues to cost more than ever.

Associate Professor at McMaster's Degroote School of Business, Marvin Ryder, tells CKTB's Tim Denis, world oil prices are to blame for the shock at the pumps.

Ryder says just six weeks ago, a barrel of oil cost $63, while now the price has skyrocketed to $94.

He says oil production was cut back during the pandemic when people were staying home, but production didn't keep up with people heading back to the office and filling up their cars' tank more often.

He also says the situation in Ukraine is a major factor, with Russia troops parked on the border.

Ryder says Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world.

"If a war would to break out, what would happen to that supply....thinking is, that major nations would boycott Russian oil."

He says if there isn't peace between Ukraine and Russia oil could go above $100 a barrel increasing prices to close to $2 a litre in Canada.

Gas prices in Niagara range from 1.47 to 1.51 this morning.