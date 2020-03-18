Gas prices down again
We are seeing another drop in the price of gas in Niagara.
Some stations, are starting to play catchup with the rest of the province and are selling a litre of regular below 80 cents this morning.
It's due in part to an ongoing oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, combined with a drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to gasbuddy.com, several stations in St. Catharines have lowered their price to 77.9 cents a litre.
-
5PM
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
5PM MAR 19TH
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
4PM
NDP MPP, Wayne Gates, Niagara Falls
Derek McNally, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health.
Harvest Barn, Chrissy Sacco, 40 years supporting the community – continuing to do so, delivery, salad bar changes, Wants to say thank you to staff.