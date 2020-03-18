Gas prices down again

We are seeing another drop in the price of gas in Niagara.

Some stations, are starting to play catchup with the rest of the province and are selling a litre of regular below 80 cents this morning.

It's due in part to an ongoing oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, combined with a drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to gasbuddy.com, several stations in St. Catharines have lowered their price to 77.9 cents a litre.