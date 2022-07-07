iHeartRadio
Gas prices drop across Niagara

gas pump

Gas Prices are going down this week.

This morning the average price across the region is about $1.80/L that is down roughly 12 cents from yesterday.

Some stations this morning are listed as low as $1.75/L.

Gaswizard.ca says the price is expected to drop another 5 cents tonight to an average of $1.75 tomorrow morning.

