Gas prices drop across Niagara
Gas Prices are going down this week.
This morning the average price across the region is about $1.80/L that is down roughly 12 cents from yesterday.
Some stations this morning are listed as low as $1.75/L.
Gaswizard.ca says the price is expected to drop another 5 cents tonight to an average of $1.75 tomorrow morning.
-
NITM with Tim DenisNITM with Tim Denis GUESTS Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted/Janice and Robin Digital Communications Brett Boake - General Manager, Score Promotions
-
Prof Marvin RyderProf Marvin Ryder
-
Dr. Mich ShulmanDr. Mich Shulman