Gas prices drop amid concerns over COVID-19 variant

Gas Pump

Drivers in Niagara will see a welcome sight at the pumps this morning.

Gas prices plummeting over the weekend.

Many stations dropped their price Saturday night, and again last night.

Prices today are as low $1.26 / litre at some stations.

The price drop comes as concerns over the COVID-19 variant rocked the financial markets on Friday and oil prices fell.

