Gas prices drop amid concerns over COVID-19 variant
Drivers in Niagara will see a welcome sight at the pumps this morning.
Gas prices plummeting over the weekend.
Many stations dropped their price Saturday night, and again last night.
Prices today are as low $1.26 / litre at some stations.
The price drop comes as concerns over the COVID-19 variant rocked the financial markets on Friday and oil prices fell.
