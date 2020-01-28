Gas prices drop below a dollar in some parts of Niagara

Gas prices have dipped below a dollar in some parts of Niagara.

In Beamsville drivers are reporting a litre of gas is going for 99.6¢ at almost all stations in Lincoln.

Prices outside of Lincoln creep up over the dollar mark, but not by much.

Most stations across the region are selling a litre for $1.06.

Let us know if you see a station with a great price by commenting on this story.