Gas prices drop below a dollar in some parts of Niagara
Gas prices have dipped below a dollar in some parts of Niagara.
In Beamsville drivers are reporting a litre of gas is going for 99.6¢ at almost all stations in Lincoln.
Prices outside of Lincoln creep up over the dollar mark, but not by much.
Most stations across the region are selling a litre for $1.06.
Let us know if you see a station with a great price by commenting on this story.
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines