Some good news for your wallet going into the weekend.

Gas prices dropped an average of six cents a litre overnight to $1.73 across the region.

However, the price is expected to drop again tomorrow.

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the pump price tomorrow will go down another six cents to $1.67 a litre here in Niagara.

That would mark the lowest price for gas since April 13th.