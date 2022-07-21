Gas prices expected to fall by four cents tomorrow marking lowest level since mid-April

The cost of gas is expected to fall by four cents a litre on Friday, reaching its lowest level since April 15th, according to one industry analyst.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says drivers in all cities in southern Ontario, including Niagara, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London and Kitchener, will be paying 174.9 centres per litre by the end of the work week.

Drivers in Niagara are paying about 178.8 per litre today.