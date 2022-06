Gas Prices are expected to jump again tonight.

The average price per litre in Niagara is set to go up five cents.

That will push the price to $2.08.8/L at most stations.

This comes as OPEC+ have announced that they will increase production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August

The move to increase production faster than planned comes as rising crude prices have pushed gasoline to a record high in the U.S.