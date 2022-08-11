Gas prices expected to jump tomorrow

Prices at the pump in Ontario are expected to rise today and tomorrow after seeing a significant drop earlier this month.



Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says gas is expected to go up slightly today before jumping another eight cents a litre tomorrow.



That means drivers could be paying about $1.75.9 a litre.



This comes after gas prices dropped to as low as $1.55 a litre in some spots earlier this month.