Gas prices expected to rise another 7 cents a litre in Niagara today

If you are doing a lot of driving this weekend, you may want to stop and fill up this morning.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague, says after rising 7 cents a litre Thursday, gas prices are set to rise another 7 cents a litre today.

He says that will push prices to about a 174.9 cents a litre.

In Niagara we are still hearing of stations selling gas for 159.0 a litre, however most stations are now sitting at 165.6.