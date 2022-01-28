Gas prices going up today by another few cents

Gas prices are expected to reach record highs in some parts of the country this weekend.

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says drivers in southern Ontario and Quebec will pay an extra 2 cents a litre today.

In the GTA, gas prices were expected to hit 151.9 cents per litre, surpassing the 150-cent mark for the first time.

In Niagara, prices are currently ranging between 139.6 to 150.9 depending on where you are.

These predictions come as crude oil prices continue to rise.

A barrel of crude reached $90 on Wednesday, the highest it's been since 2014.

McTeague says supply chain constraints are the biggest drivers of the spike in oil prices.