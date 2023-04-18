Gas prices in Niagara expected to jump eight cents tonight
We are expecting a jump in gas prices tonight.
The cost of fuel in Niagara is expected to rise eight cents to an average of $1.64.9 a litre by tomorrow.
Part of the increase is due to suppliers switching from the winter blend to summer blend.
Dan McTeague with Canadians for affordable energy says it could go up more later this week and we may be looking at $1.75 per litre by the May long weekend.
CKTB AM Roundtable - April 19th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
Karl Dockstader - Host of 1 Dish 1 Mic, rotating host of The Drive on CKTB
Roundtable Road Trip (Niagara Falls) - RT - Jim Diodati and Jason Burgess
Tim Denis is joined by: Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls, and Jason Burgess, Chief Administrative Officer of Niagara Falls