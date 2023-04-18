Gas prices in Niagara expected to jump eight cents tonight

We are expecting a jump in gas prices tonight.

The cost of fuel in Niagara is expected to rise eight cents to an average of $1.64.9 a litre by tomorrow.

Part of the increase is due to suppliers switching from the winter blend to summer blend.

Dan McTeague with Canadians for affordable energy says it could go up more later this week and we may be looking at $1.75 per litre by the May long weekend.