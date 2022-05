Gas prices are going up tomorrow.

Gaswizard.ca says the price for a litre of fuel with go up by five cents tonight.

That will push the average price in Niagara to $1.97 / litre.

Some stations in Niagara were as high was $1.99 earlier this week before prices dropped a few cents.

Many analysts believe we will hit $2 a litre by the Victoria Day long weekend.