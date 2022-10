Gas prices will be jumping overnight.

Prices in Ontario are expected to jump by 10 cents, and then a few cents more later this week.

Industry analyst Dan McTeague says while the average price of a litre of fuel in southern Ontario today sits at 152.9 cents per litre, it will soar to 162.9 cents per litre as of midnight tonight.

He says prices may go up by another 2 or 3 cents on Thursday.