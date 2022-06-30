Gas prices in Niagara set to drop 11 cents tomorrow

Ontario residents tired of sky-high gas prices will get a bit of break tomorrow.

A cut to the provincial gas tax promised by Premier Doug Ford before the June election takes effect on Canada Day.

The government passed legislation this spring to lower the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax, covers diesel, by 5.3 cents per litre for six months.

The changes will be in effect from July 1 to Dec. 31 with the government pegging the cost at $645 million.

Regular fuel prices are hovering at close to or above $2 per litre in cities across the province.

If you can wait until tomorrow to fill up, prices will drop an average of 11 cents.