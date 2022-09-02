iHeartRadio
Gas prices in Niagara this Labour Day weekend are the lowest since the winter

The final long weekend of summer will also be the cheapest for Canadian drivers.

Gas prices heading into the Labour Day holiday are the lowest we have seen since the winter.

A litre of regular in Niagara costs about $1.47.

The national average is $1.61 per litre.

Gas prices are falling in tandem with crude oil prices, which are at their lowest levels since January

