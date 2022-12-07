iHeartRadio
Gas prices in Niagara will hit lowest level in year tomorrow


Here's a bit of good news for your wallet.

The price of gas is expected to fall to the lowest level in a year with a 2 cent drop tomorrow.

Most stations in Niagara and the GTHA will be selling a litre of regular for 138.9.

