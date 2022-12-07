Gas prices in Niagara will hit lowest level in year tomorrow
Here's a bit of good news for your wallet.
The price of gas is expected to fall to the lowest level in a year with a 2 cent drop tomorrow.
Most stations in Niagara and the GTHA will be selling a litre of regular for 138.9.
⛽️ Price 🚨: #GasPrices fall to their lowest level in a year with a 2 cent drop Thursday to 138.9 for most stations across S #Ont including #Toronto #GTA #Kitchener #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) December 7, 2022
Take advantage of irrational energy mkt traders
